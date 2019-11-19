All apartments in Rock Springs
Rock Springs, WY
125 Skyline Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:43 PM

125 Skyline Drive

125 Skyline Drive · (307) 317-0978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

125 Skyline Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit # A · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENTS **

Rent is $700.00 plus $35.00 for water. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Security Deposit starts at $700.00 Some pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month

To view this unit call Heidi at 307-224-0575

Broker Owned.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Skyline Drive have any available units?
125 Skyline Drive has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 125 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Skyline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
