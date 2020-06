Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location Location!! Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Half Bath with an open and spacious floor plan. Master bedroom with his and hers walk in closets and 2 car garage. Ideal Location close to shopping, golf course and ice arena! Don't miss out on this beautiful property. Call Rider Property management at 307-367-8373 to set up a showing,