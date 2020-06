Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Pinedale, this nice newer newer town home sits between the manicured golf course and an open lot with great views of the mountains. Some features of note include the beautiful rock siding, an attached one car garage, huge walk in closets, beautiful wood doors and trim throughout, plenty of storage and great natural light! Pets are negotiable, tenant pays water, sewer, power, and natural gas. Washer and dryer included.