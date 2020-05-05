All apartments in Marbleton
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM

604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper)

604 East 4th Street · (307) 367-8373
Location

604 East 4th Street, Marbleton, WY 83113

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This duplex is a must see in quiet Marbleton. This lower apartment has wonderful natural light, updated kitchen and bathroom, and a wood burning stove. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have any available units?
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have?
Some of 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper)'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) currently offering any rent specials?
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) is pet friendly.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) offer parking?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not offer parking.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have a pool?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not have a pool.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have accessible units?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not have units with air conditioning.

