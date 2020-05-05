Sign Up
All apartments in Marbleton
Find more places like
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper).
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Marbleton, WY
/
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper)
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM
Check Availability
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper)
604 East 4th Street
·
(307) 367-8373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
604 East 4th Street, Marbleton, WY 83113
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$600
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This duplex is a must see in quiet Marbleton. This lower apartment has wonderful natural light, updated kitchen and bathroom, and a wood burning stove. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have any available units?
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have?
Some of 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper)'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) currently offering any rent specials?
604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) is pet friendly.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) offer parking?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not offer parking.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have a pool?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not have a pool.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have accessible units?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not have accessible units.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) has units with dishwashers.
Does 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 E 4th Street - 2 (Upper) does not have units with air conditioning.
