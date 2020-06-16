All apartments in Laramie
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1154 North 18th Street

1154 North 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1154 North 18th Street, Laramie, WY 82072

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bed 2 bath townhouse! Tenants pay gas and electric and no pets!

More pictures of the outside to come!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 North 18th Street have any available units?
1154 North 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laramie, WY.
Is 1154 North 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1154 North 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 North 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1154 North 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laramie.
Does 1154 North 18th Street offer parking?
No, 1154 North 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1154 North 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 North 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 North 18th Street have a pool?
No, 1154 North 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1154 North 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 1154 North 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 North 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1154 North 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 North 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 North 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
