135 Monroe Avenue
135 Monroe Avenue

135 Monroe Ave · (307) 317-0978
Location

135 Monroe Ave, Green River, WY 82935

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
** MOVE IN SPECIAL - 1/2 OFF FIRST TWO MONTHS RENTAL PAYMENT **

Rent is $595.00. Security Deposit $595.00. Pets allowed with $150 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 per pet per month.

Amenities: Washer Dryer Hookups, Off Street Parking
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Broker Owned

Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
135 Monroe Avenue has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 135 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 135 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 135 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
