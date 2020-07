Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground e-payments garage guest parking media room package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed kickboxing studio on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill pet friendly

Conveniently located in Gillette with easy access to Interstate 90 and highways 14/16 and 50, Mountain View Apartments is minutes from exceptional shopping and restaurants. Our apartments are just a couple of blocks from Wagonwheel Elementary and Gillette Theaters. We are just a five-minute drive from Campbell County Memorial Hospital and the Campbell County Airport.Mountain View Apartments offers one and two-bedroom floorplans to choose from. With large closets and a patio or balcony (based on which apartment you choose), were confident you will feel comfortable in your new home. Each apartment is spacious with plenty of storage space. Units include fully-equipped kitchens, as well as plenty of parking. Contact us today to schedule a tour.Feel free to view our virtual tour, discover our floor plans or peruse our photo gallery.