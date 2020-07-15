All apartments in Fremont County
Find more places like 408 Gabes Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont County, WY
/
408 Gabes Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

408 Gabes Rd.

408 Gabes Road · (307) 856-7178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

408 Gabes Road, Fremont County, WY 82523

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 Gabes Rd. · Avail. Aug 1

$995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
408 Gabes Rd. Available 08/01/20 Rural House w/ Acreage, Detached Heated Garage & Shop. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Just West of Ocean Lake - www.RivertonRentals.com
Riverton Rentals Property Management LLC
307 856 7178

Youtube video walkthrough of us walking through the unit (if link is not shown please go to Riverton Rentals dot com website and find listing there):

https://youtu.be/ndxsQzWQhuQ

(please watch this prior to requesting to see unit person)

2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.
2 Car Detached Heated Garage w/ Garage Door Openers.
Large Shop Space (owner keeps a camper trailer inside, but tenant is free to use the rest).

Excellent Rural Property w/ Views of Ocean Lake! See video for details.
Very Nice Interior!
Washer & Dryer Included.

Heating: Forced Air Gas Furnace - Propane. + Pellet Stove if desired. + Propane heater in 2 car garage.
Cooling: Central A/C (high efficiency unit)

Tenant Pays:
Propane - 300G Propane Tank included. (Big Horn Co-op, Amerigas, Western States Propane are options)
Electric(~$80-150/mo, High Plains Power).
Internet: Wind River Internet or Wyoming.com
Cell Service: Minimal but 1-2 bars - Verizon.

Other Info:
Tenant responsible for yard work & weed spraying for west half of property(large shop area + house + detached garage.) Owner takes care of the rest.

Well:deep well, Has Water Softener in Laundry Room.

Other outbuildings not available. (observatory + guest house + small shop ) Currently being used for owner remodel and storage.

1 Year Lease: after which goes month to month with at least 60 days notice prior to move out.

No Smoking.
Pets may possibly be allowed with a $35/mo pet rent per animal + $250 refundable pet deposit per animal.
Horses may be allowed.

Screening Criteria Minimums:
Credit Score: 600+, (or Cosigner w/ 600+ credit).
Verifiable Income: at least 3x monthly rent,
Background Check: no felonies,
Landlord Reference(s), 3+ Years Residential History

(RLNE5852291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Gabes Rd. have any available units?
408 Gabes Rd. has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Gabes Rd. have?
Some of 408 Gabes Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Gabes Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
408 Gabes Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Gabes Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Gabes Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 408 Gabes Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 408 Gabes Rd. offers parking.
Does 408 Gabes Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Gabes Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Gabes Rd. have a pool?
No, 408 Gabes Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 408 Gabes Rd. have accessible units?
No, 408 Gabes Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Gabes Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Gabes Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Gabes Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Gabes Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 408 Gabes Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rock Springs, WYRawlins, WY
Green River, WY
Pinedale, WY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity