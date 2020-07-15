Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

408 Gabes Rd. Available 08/01/20 Rural House w/ Acreage, Detached Heated Garage & Shop. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Just West of Ocean Lake - www.RivertonRentals.com

Riverton Rentals Property Management LLC

307 856 7178



Youtube video walkthrough of us walking through the unit (if link is not shown please go to Riverton Rentals dot com website and find listing there):



https://youtu.be/ndxsQzWQhuQ



(please watch this prior to requesting to see unit person)



2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.

2 Car Detached Heated Garage w/ Garage Door Openers.

Large Shop Space (owner keeps a camper trailer inside, but tenant is free to use the rest).



Excellent Rural Property w/ Views of Ocean Lake! See video for details.

Very Nice Interior!

Washer & Dryer Included.



Heating: Forced Air Gas Furnace - Propane. + Pellet Stove if desired. + Propane heater in 2 car garage.

Cooling: Central A/C (high efficiency unit)



Tenant Pays:

Propane - 300G Propane Tank included. (Big Horn Co-op, Amerigas, Western States Propane are options)

Electric(~$80-150/mo, High Plains Power).

Internet: Wind River Internet or Wyoming.com

Cell Service: Minimal but 1-2 bars - Verizon.



Other Info:

Tenant responsible for yard work & weed spraying for west half of property(large shop area + house + detached garage.) Owner takes care of the rest.



Well:deep well, Has Water Softener in Laundry Room.



Other outbuildings not available. (observatory + guest house + small shop ) Currently being used for owner remodel and storage.



1 Year Lease: after which goes month to month with at least 60 days notice prior to move out.



No Smoking.

Pets may possibly be allowed with a $35/mo pet rent per animal + $250 refundable pet deposit per animal.

Horses may be allowed.



Screening Criteria Minimums:

Credit Score: 600+, (or Cosigner w/ 600+ credit).

Verifiable Income: at least 3x monthly rent,

Background Check: no felonies,

Landlord Reference(s), 3+ Years Residential History



