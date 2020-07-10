921 East 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Available Immediately: (C11) Large 1 bedroom apartment on the 3rd level. This unit features a great room concept, with a bright and spacious kitchen that is open to the living room. This unit also has a large walk-in closet and balcony off the living room! The Casa Grande Apartments are located just east of downtown Cheyenne, directly across from Holliday Park. Off-street parking and coin operated laundry available.



School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



Security Deposit: $650



1 year lease term.



No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenant pays electricity only. Heat, water and trash are all included in the rent.



Renters insurance required.



Directions: East on Lincolnway, North on Morrie Avenue, West on 17th Street

Contact us to schedule a showing.