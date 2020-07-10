All apartments in Cheyenne
Find more places like 921 East 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheyenne, WY
/
921 East 17th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

921 East 17th Street

921 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheyenne
See all
Luxury Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

921 East 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Historic Cheyenne

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Available Immediately: (C11) Large 1 bedroom apartment on the 3rd level. This unit features a great room concept, with a bright and spacious kitchen that is open to the living room. This unit also has a large walk-in closet and balcony off the living room! The Casa Grande Apartments are located just east of downtown Cheyenne, directly across from Holliday Park. Off-street parking and coin operated laundry available.

School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

Security Deposit: $650

1 year lease term.

No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

Tenant pays electricity only. Heat, water and trash are all included in the rent.

Renters insurance required.

Directions: East on Lincolnway, North on Morrie Avenue, West on 17th Street
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 East 17th Street have any available units?
921 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheyenne, WY.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
Is 921 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
921 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 921 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheyenne.
Does 921 East 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 921 East 17th Street offers parking.
Does 921 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 921 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 921 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 921 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 921 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 Bedrooms
Cheyenne Apartments with GaragesCheyenne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cheyenne Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COGreeley, COLoveland, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COWindsor, COEaton, CORanchettes, WY
Severance, COBerthoud, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins