921 East 17th Street

Amenities
Available Immediately: (C11) Large 1 bedroom apartment on the 3rd level. This unit features a great room concept, with a bright and spacious kitchen that is open to the living room. This unit also has a large walk-in closet and balcony off the living room! The Casa Grande Apartments are located just east of downtown Cheyenne, directly across from Holliday Park. Off-street parking and coin operated laundry available.
School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School
Security Deposit: $650
1 year lease term.
No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.
Tenant pays electricity only. Heat, water and trash are all included in the rent.
Renters insurance required.
Directions: East on Lincolnway, North on Morrie Avenue, West on 17th Street
Contact us to schedule a showing.