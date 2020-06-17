4771 Linden Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Buffalo Ridge with 2 car garage and fenced in yard Washer / dryer hookups . Dishwasher . Pets negotiable with pet deposit . Tenant responsible for all utilities

Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Buffalo Ridge with 2 car garage and fenced in yard Washer / dryer hookups . Dishwasher . Pets negotiable with pet deposit . Tenant responsible for all utilities



Balcony, deck, patio, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Refrigerator