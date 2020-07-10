All apartments in Cheyenne
Find more places like 3800 Gregg Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheyenne, WY
/
3800 Gregg Way
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

3800 Gregg Way

3800 Gregg Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheyenne
See all
Luxury Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3800 Gregg Way, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately: Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, upper level apartment. This apartment features a spacious kitchen open to the living room, which includes a gas fireplace.

School Districts: Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

1 year lease term.

Security Deposit: $1150

No smoking, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

1 dog negotiable with an additional $600 NON-refundable pet deposit. Pet subject to Owner approval.

Tenant pays gas and electricity only. Water and trash are included in the rent.

Renters insurance required.

Directions: South on South Greeley Highway, West on 5th Street, South on Partovan Drive, West on West 2nd Street
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Gregg Way have any available units?
3800 Gregg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheyenne, WY.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
Is 3800 Gregg Way currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Gregg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Gregg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Gregg Way is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Gregg Way offer parking?
No, 3800 Gregg Way does not offer parking.
Does 3800 Gregg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Gregg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Gregg Way have a pool?
No, 3800 Gregg Way does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Gregg Way have accessible units?
No, 3800 Gregg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Gregg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Gregg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Gregg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Gregg Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 Bedrooms
Cheyenne Apartments with GaragesCheyenne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cheyenne Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COGreeley, COLoveland, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COWindsor, COEaton, CORanchettes, WY
Severance, COBerthoud, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins