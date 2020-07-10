3800 Gregg Way

Amenities
Available Immediately: Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, upper level apartment. This apartment features a spacious kitchen open to the living room, which includes a gas fireplace.
School Districts: Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School
1 year lease term.
Security Deposit: $1150
No smoking, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.
1 dog negotiable with an additional $600 NON-refundable pet deposit. Pet subject to Owner approval.
Tenant pays gas and electricity only. Water and trash are included in the rent.
Renters insurance required.
Directions: South on South Greeley Highway, West on 5th Street, South on Partovan Drive, West on West 2nd Street
Contact us to schedule a showing.