3800 Gregg Way

Amenities

Available Immediately: Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, upper level apartment. This apartment features a spacious kitchen open to the living room, which includes a gas fireplace.



School Districts: Baggs Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



1 year lease term.



Security Deposit: $1150



No smoking, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



1 dog negotiable with an additional $600 NON-refundable pet deposit. Pet subject to Owner approval.



Tenant pays gas and electricity only. Water and trash are included in the rent.



Renters insurance required.



Directions: South on South Greeley Highway, West on 5th Street, South on Partovan Drive, West on West 2nd Street

