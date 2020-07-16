3322 Duff Avenue

Amenities

Available Immediately: (#4) Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment near the Greenway.



School Districts: Henderson Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



Also available: 3318 Duff Ave. #4



Security Deposit: $725



1 year lease term.



No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenant pays gas & electricity only. Water and trash are all included in the rent.



Renters insurance is required.



Call Crown Realty to schedule your showing today! 307-635-5303



Directions: West on Pershing Boulevard, North on Duff Avenue

Contact us to schedule a showing.