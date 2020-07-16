All apartments in Cheyenne
3322 Duff Avenue

3322 Duff Avenue · (307) 312-2021
Location

3322 Duff Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available Immediately: (#4) Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment near the Greenway.

School Districts: Henderson Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

Also available: 3318 Duff Ave. #4

Security Deposit: $725

1 year lease term.

No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

Tenant pays gas & electricity only. Water and trash are all included in the rent.

Renters insurance is required.

Call Crown Realty to schedule your showing today! 307-635-5303

Directions: West on Pershing Boulevard, North on Duff Avenue
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Duff Avenue have any available units?
3322 Duff Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
Is 3322 Duff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Duff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Duff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheyenne.
Does 3322 Duff Avenue offer parking?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Duff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Duff Avenue have a pool?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Duff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Duff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Duff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Duff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
