2016 Maxwell Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Location, Location, Location. Just outside downtown Cheyenne near the corner of Maxwell and 21st, this cool 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home will be move in ready on July 15th!

Fenced in yard, off street parking and a storage shed and just some of the features. There is a sprinkler system to help keep the yard and mature trees healthy.



This home was built in 1917 and has since been remodeled.

We have been even more updates this spring and we are nearly finished. New flooring has been installed in the kitchen, laundry and bathroom. We also installed new laminate flooring in the dining room. New counter tops in the kitchen along with all new light fixtures through out the home really brighten up the interior. In the bathroom we installed a new toilet, sink and vanity. We still have painting on the exterior of the home, deck and fence to complete, possibly in the spring.

Please understand that due to all the work done to this unit the owner has requested no pets. All of our rental units are smoke free. We will have more photos uploaded shortly.