All apartments in Cheyenne
Find more places like 2016 Maxwell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheyenne, WY
/
2016 Maxwell Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:30 PM

2016 Maxwell Avenue

2016 Maxwell Avenue · (307) 222-9950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cheyenne
See all
Luxury Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2016 Maxwell Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Historic Cheyenne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, Location, Location. Just outside downtown Cheyenne near the corner of Maxwell and 21st, this cool 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home will be move in ready on July 15th!
Fenced in yard, off street parking and a storage shed and just some of the features. There is a sprinkler system to help keep the yard and mature trees healthy.

This home was built in 1917 and has since been remodeled.
We have been even more updates this spring and we are nearly finished. New flooring has been installed in the kitchen, laundry and bathroom. We also installed new laminate flooring in the dining room. New counter tops in the kitchen along with all new light fixtures through out the home really brighten up the interior. In the bathroom we installed a new toilet, sink and vanity. We still have painting on the exterior of the home, deck and fence to complete, possibly in the spring.
Please understand that due to all the work done to this unit the owner has requested no pets. All of our rental units are smoke free. We will have more photos uploaded shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Maxwell Avenue have any available units?
2016 Maxwell Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Maxwell Avenue have?
Some of 2016 Maxwell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Maxwell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Maxwell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Maxwell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2016 Maxwell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheyenne.
Does 2016 Maxwell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Maxwell Avenue offers parking.
Does 2016 Maxwell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Maxwell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Maxwell Avenue have a pool?
No, 2016 Maxwell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Maxwell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2016 Maxwell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Maxwell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2016 Maxwell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2016 Maxwell Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 Bedrooms
Cheyenne Apartments with GaragesCheyenne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cheyenne Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COGreeley, COLoveland, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COWindsor, COEaton, CORanchettes, WY
Severance, COBerthoud, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity