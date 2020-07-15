Amenities
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.0 bath - 1 story house with garage
GARAGE - 12 x 19 one car with opener/remote
Main Floor
BEDROOM # 1 - 9 x 11 plus closet
BATH - 5 x 9 front hall with shower
LIVING ROOM - 13 x 19 with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling with fan, door to patio
KITCHEN - 8 x 12 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal
DINING - 6 x 8
BEDROOM # 2 - 11 x 15 plus
BATH - 5 x 9 with tub/shower
Basement
FAMILY ROOM - 11 x 15
BEDROOM # 3 - 13 x 17 plus 2 closets
BEDROOM # 4 - 11 x 15 plus closet
BATHROOM - 5 x 9 with tub/shower
LAUNDRY ROOM - 11 x 15 with washer & dryer, storage
UTILITY CLOSET - 4 x 6 with gas forced air furnace and gas water heater
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash
AMENITIES - fenced patio - automatic lawn sprinklers, carpet & vinyl flooring, window blinds
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does NOT accept pets, smoking, satellite dishes, or section 8 housing. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5024294)