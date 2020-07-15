All apartments in Cheyenne
Last updated July 15 2020

1923 Alexander Ave.

1923 Alexander Avenue · (307) 638-7232
Location

1923 Alexander Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Historic Cheyenne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1923 Alexander Ave. · Avail. Aug 6

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1923 Alexander Ave. Available 08/06/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 2020 square feet - finished basement - 4 bedroom - 3.0 bath - 1 story house with garage
GARAGE - 12 x 19 one car with opener/remote
Main Floor
BEDROOM # 1 - 9 x 11 plus closet
BATH - 5 x 9 front hall with shower
LIVING ROOM - 13 x 19 with gas fireplace, vaulted ceiling with fan, door to patio
KITCHEN - 8 x 12 with refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, disposal
DINING - 6 x 8
BEDROOM # 2 - 11 x 15 plus
BATH - 5 x 9 with tub/shower
Basement
FAMILY ROOM - 11 x 15
BEDROOM # 3 - 13 x 17 plus 2 closets
BEDROOM # 4 - 11 x 15 plus closet
BATHROOM - 5 x 9 with tub/shower
LAUNDRY ROOM - 11 x 15 with washer & dryer, storage
UTILITY CLOSET - 4 x 6 with gas forced air furnace and gas water heater
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer, trash
AMENITIES - fenced patio - automatic lawn sprinklers, carpet & vinyl flooring, window blinds
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does NOT accept pets, smoking, satellite dishes, or section 8 housing. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Alexander Ave. have any available units?
1923 Alexander Ave. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Alexander Ave. have?
Some of 1923 Alexander Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Alexander Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Alexander Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Alexander Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Alexander Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Alexander Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Alexander Ave. offers parking.
Does 1923 Alexander Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Alexander Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Alexander Ave. have a pool?
No, 1923 Alexander Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Alexander Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1923 Alexander Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Alexander Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Alexander Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1923 Alexander Ave.?
Add a Message
