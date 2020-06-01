1901 Central Avenue

Amenities
Available Immediately: (#608) Spacious studio apartment located in the heart of Downtown. This is a ground level corner unit.
On Site Amenities Include:
• Laundry facilities
• Care free living
Neighborhood Amenities:
• On site retailers
• Walking distance to downtown shopping, restaurants, and nightlife
• Walking distance to: Hospital, museums, parks, state capital, Governor’s Mansion, historic train depot, Frontier Days parade routes and celebrations, as well as the public library
• Approximately 3 miles from FE Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Cheyenne Regional Airport
• Easy access to Interstate 80 & 25
School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School
1 year lease term. 6 month available for an additional $50.
Security Deposit: $575
No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.
All utilities are included in the rent. Tenants are only responsible for cable, internet or phone.
Directions: South on Central Avenue, East on 19th Street. Building is on the corner of Central Avenue & 19th Street.
Contact us to schedule a showing.