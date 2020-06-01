1901 Central Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry internet access

Available Immediately: (#608) Spacious studio apartment located in the heart of Downtown. This is a ground level corner unit.



On Site Amenities Include:



• Laundry facilities

• Care free living



Neighborhood Amenities:



• On site retailers

• Walking distance to downtown shopping, restaurants, and nightlife

• Walking distance to: Hospital, museums, parks, state capital, Governor’s Mansion, historic train depot, Frontier Days parade routes and celebrations, as well as the public library

• Approximately 3 miles from FE Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Cheyenne Regional Airport

• Easy access to Interstate 80 & 25



School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School



1 year lease term. 6 month available for an additional $50.



Security Deposit: $575



No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



All utilities are included in the rent. Tenants are only responsible for cable, internet or phone.



Directions: South on Central Avenue, East on 19th Street. Building is on the corner of Central Avenue & 19th Street.

Contact us to schedule a showing.