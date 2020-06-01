All apartments in Cheyenne
1901 Central Avenue

1901 Central Avenue · (307) 312-2021
Location

1901 Central Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Historic Cheyenne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Available Immediately: (#608) Spacious studio apartment located in the heart of Downtown. This is a ground level corner unit.

On Site Amenities Include:

• Laundry facilities
• Care free living

Neighborhood Amenities:

• On site retailers
• Walking distance to downtown shopping, restaurants, and nightlife
• Walking distance to: Hospital, museums, parks, state capital, Governor’s Mansion, historic train depot, Frontier Days parade routes and celebrations, as well as the public library
• Approximately 3 miles from FE Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming Air National Guard, and Cheyenne Regional Airport
• Easy access to Interstate 80 & 25

School Districts: Alta Vista Elementary, Carey Junior High & East High School

1 year lease term. 6 month available for an additional $50.

Security Deposit: $575

No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

All utilities are included in the rent. Tenants are only responsible for cable, internet or phone.

Directions: South on Central Avenue, East on 19th Street. Building is on the corner of Central Avenue & 19th Street.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Central Avenue have any available units?
1901 Central Avenue has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
Is 1901 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheyenne.
Does 1901 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 1901 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 1901 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1901 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
