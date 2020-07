Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Casper Village Apartments offer the best in apartment living: bright, spacious floorplans, well-lit hallways, storage closets, individual air conditioning, off-street parking and the choice of furnished or unfurnished efficiency, one or two bedroom designs. We feature laundry rooms in each building, playground, pool, tennis and basketball courts and two barbecue areas. Come and discover the carefree, quality lifestyle at Casper Village Apartment where our caring and professional staff treats our residents like family!



Minutes from entertainment, three different museums, shopping, and Casper College, the Casper Village Apartments give you flexibility, sophistication, and comfort. Walk outside your door to be surrounded by all that Casper, Wyoming has to offer. Contact us today about your new home!