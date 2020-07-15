All apartments in Casper
2215 E 7th 19

2215 East 7th Street · (307) 262-7513
Location

2215 East 7th Street, Casper, WY 82609

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261

Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups. One assigned off street parking spot, pet friendly (small dog or cat) with a $400 pet fee.Six month lease.
Leasing requirements:
A. Credit score of 550 + for all applicants.
B. Current positive landlord reference.
C. Current employment verification.
D. Income of twice the rent plus utilities(Over $2200/month)
E. NO prior evictions or FED judgments
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49261
Property Id 49261

(RLNE5813612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 E 7th 19 have any available units?
2215 E 7th 19 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2215 E 7th 19 have?
Some of 2215 E 7th 19's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 E 7th 19 currently offering any rent specials?
2215 E 7th 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 E 7th 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 E 7th 19 is pet friendly.
Does 2215 E 7th 19 offer parking?
Yes, 2215 E 7th 19 offers parking.
Does 2215 E 7th 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 E 7th 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 E 7th 19 have a pool?
No, 2215 E 7th 19 does not have a pool.
Does 2215 E 7th 19 have accessible units?
No, 2215 E 7th 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 E 7th 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 E 7th 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 E 7th 19 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2215 E 7th 19 has units with air conditioning.
