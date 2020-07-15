2215 E 7th 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261



Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups. One assigned off street parking spot, pet friendly (small dog or cat) with a $400 pet fee.Six month lease.

Leasing requirements:

A. Credit score of 550 + for all applicants.

B. Current positive landlord reference.

C. Current employment verification.

D. Income of twice the rent plus utilities(Over $2200/month)

E. NO prior evictions or FED judgments

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49261

