2215 E 7th 19

Amenities
2215 E 7th, Town Homes - Property Id: 49261
Remodeled non-smoking two bedroom , 1.5 bath with updated appliances and kitchen, central ac, small fenced yard, unfinished basement with w/d hookups. One assigned off street parking spot, pet friendly (small dog or cat) with a $400 pet fee.Six month lease.
Leasing requirements:
A. Credit score of 550 + for all applicants.
B. Current positive landlord reference.
C. Current employment verification.
D. Income of twice the rent plus utilities(Over $2200/month)
E. NO prior evictions or FED judgments
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49261
Property Id 49261
(RLNE5813612)