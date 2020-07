Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

HUGE 3 bedroom apartment! The bedrooms are massive and each one has its own bathroom. This unit has an evaporative cooler, unfinished basement, parking in front, and on the side. New paint and carpet with a back deck to enjoy a BBQ. No Pets. Tenants pay electric.