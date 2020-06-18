1230 Boulder Dr - 8

Amenities

Apartments Fully Renovated and Move-in Ready! Located near Wyoming Blvd and Poplar Street, these apartments look and SMELL NEW!

With modern colors throughout, sleek black appliances, durable LVT Flooring in the main living areas, 2 off street parking spots per apartment, and laundry on-site, these units provide an "Elevated Apartment Living" experience. Owners are licensed real estate agents in the state of Wyoming.

For More Information call 307-462-1985 or Visit www.BoulderSuitesCasper.com

All units are 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and approximately 1000 Square Feet. The apartments were fully renovated in January 2020. No Pets, No Smoking.



