Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:51 AM

1230 Boulder Dr - 8

1230 Boulder Drive · (307) 462-1985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 Boulder Drive, Casper, WY 82601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Apartments Fully Renovated and Move-in Ready! Located near Wyoming Blvd and Poplar Street, these apartments look and SMELL NEW!
With modern colors throughout, sleek black appliances, durable LVT Flooring in the main living areas, 2 off street parking spots per apartment, and laundry on-site, these units provide an "Elevated Apartment Living" experience. Owners are licensed real estate agents in the state of Wyoming.
For More Information call 307-462-1985 or Visit www.BoulderSuitesCasper.com
All units are 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and approximately 1000 Square Feet. The apartments were fully renovated in January 2020. No Pets, No Smoking, Each unit has 2 off street parking spots, and coin operated laundry is on-site, these units provide an "Elevated Apartment Living" experience.

Owners are licensed real estate agents in the state of Wyoming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have any available units?
1230 Boulder Dr - 8 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have?
Some of 1230 Boulder Dr - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Boulder Dr - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casper.
Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 does offer parking.
Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have a pool?
No, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have accessible units?
No, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1230 Boulder Dr - 8 has units with air conditioning.
