Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2207 Richland

2207 Richland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV 26003

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Lease! Wheeling WV! Beautiful 3 bedroom home.. $1300.00 monthly. Tenant pays all utilities. 2 pets allowed with $250.00 none refundable pet deposit and $25.00 per pet per month. Call today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Richland have any available units?
2207 Richland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheeling, WV.
Is 2207 Richland currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Richland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Richland pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Richland is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Richland offer parking?
No, 2207 Richland does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Richland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Richland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Richland have a pool?
No, 2207 Richland does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Richland have accessible units?
No, 2207 Richland does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Richland have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Richland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Richland have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Richland does not have units with air conditioning.
