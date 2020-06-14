Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Westover, WV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Westover
1 Unit Available
15 Garrison Street
15 Garrison Street, Westover, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
15 Garrison Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom duplex in Westover - Available 08/03/2020 - This newly remodeled 2 bedroom duplex apartment is located in Westover. The apartment has a porch, W/D hook-up, laminate wood flooring, carpet, and parking.
Results within 1 mile of Westover

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
420 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505 D
420 High St, Morgantown, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Unit D Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 57085 Center of High Street. Very close to WVU campus. Owner - 304-441-4034 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
787 Willey Street
787 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
House - 5 Bedroom - Downtown - Available NOW! - This 5 bedroom, 1.5 house is located in the prime of downtown Morgantown, within walking distance to the downtown campus and High Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Park
1 Unit Available
352 Maple Ave
352 Maple Avenue, Morgantown, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in Morgantown with hardwood floors and fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1253 Cambridge Avenue
1253 Cambridge Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. In-law suite all in the heart of Suncrest. Totally remodeled w/hardwood floors and mature landscaped yard. Pets are conditional.

1 of 2

Last updated February 20 at 07:41pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
225 Green Street
225 Green Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Traditional South Park home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, with newer wood floors and central air. Convenient to downtown Morgantown and WVU campus. Available June 1st.
Results within 5 miles of Westover
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Suncrest
Contact for Availability
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$399
1059 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$370
1226 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mileground
1 Unit Available
428 Vangilder st
428 Van Gilder Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom house w 2.5 bathrooms - Property Id: 296034 3 bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms. Off street parking as well as back yard. Close to downtown WVU and Ruby Memorial Hospital. No utilities are included but lawn care is.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA
3406 Collins Ferry Rd, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203 Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
105 Lira Lane
105 Lira Ln, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located directly across from the pool:) Offering a Master Suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Mileground
1 Unit Available
6 Lewis Circle
6 Lewis Street, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Location, location! Live in the heart of it all, between Suncrest and Downtown Campus. Townhome has two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! The unit has a neutral color pallet, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Mileground
1 Unit Available
4 Turnstone Drive
4 Turnstone Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fabulous TH with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious unfinished basement perfect for a workout room and storage. Large open living space on first floor with a roomy porch out back. On the second floor, bedrooms are generously sized.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
9 Brookside Place
9 Brookside Place, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch style home on a full unfinished basement. Two car garage. All Hardwood floors & ceramic tile - no carpeting. Tenants will pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Close to all major goods and services, and both hospitals.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
166 Harner Run Road
166 Harner Run, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Your chance to rent a truly GORGEOUS historical home in Morgantown: hardwood floors, custom window coverings, fireplace, custom closets. 2 Br, 1 custom bath w/walk in tiled shower. Large eat-in kitchen, living room, formal dining rm.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sabraton
1 Unit Available
1531 Sabraton Avenue
1531 Sabraton Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly updated home features hardwood floors throughout and a large updated kitchen in the heart of Sabraton. It is conveniently located off of I68 and close to downtown Morgantown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1706 Brickyard Avenue
1706 Brickyard Ave, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 3 BR,/ 3.5 BA townhouse in the heart of Suncrest. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large deck. Finished family room on lower level can be used as gym, office, playroom, or 4th bedroom. Full Bathroom also located on lower level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3711 Sun Pl
3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2422 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Westover

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
217 Raven Run
217 Raven Run, Cheat Lake, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
217 Raven Run Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome near Med Center - Available 8/3 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
229 Meadow Ponds Ln
229 Meadow Ponds Ln, Cassville, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Lovely three bedroom, three and a half bath home in the Meadows in Maidsville. Two car garage, central A/C. Hardwood floors in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast room. Hardwood floors in dining room. Deck overlooking flat yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
598 Tyrone Road
598 Tyrone Road, Cheat Lake, WV
2 Bedrooms
$875
What was once a schoolhouse is now an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet peaceful setting. Original hardwood flooring keeps character alive. Complex includes picnic area, lots of flat green space & mature trees to enjoy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westover, WV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

