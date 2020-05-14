All apartments in Vienna
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

404 48th Street

404 48th St · (304) 424-6811
Location

404 48th St, Vienna, WV 26105

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 404 48th Street · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
404 48th Street, Vienna, WV 26105 - Stylish and Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story brick home in Vienna. This home features an open and airy kitchen/dining area with custom build cabinets. Master bedroom with private bath on the main living area. Upstairs features seperate living area and two large bedrooms and bath. Basement - Privacy Fenced Back Yard - Two Car Garage and so much more!!! This home is pet friendly for SMALL PETS ONLY, upon approval of pet with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per month, per pet, limit two. Call today to schedule an appointment!!!

Michelle Leasure, Licensed Salesperson
Joseph F. Griffin, Broker

(RLNE5467136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 48th Street have any available units?
404 48th Street has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 404 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
404 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 404 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 404 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 404 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 48th Street have a pool?
No, 404 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 404 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 404 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 404 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
