404 48th Street, Vienna, WV 26105 - Stylish and Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story brick home in Vienna. This home features an open and airy kitchen/dining area with custom build cabinets. Master bedroom with private bath on the main living area. Upstairs features seperate living area and two large bedrooms and bath. Basement - Privacy Fenced Back Yard - Two Car Garage and so much more!!! This home is pet friendly for SMALL PETS ONLY, upon approval of pet with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25 per month, per pet, limit two. Call today to schedule an appointment!!!



Michelle Leasure, Licensed Salesperson

Joseph F. Griffin, Broker



