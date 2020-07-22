Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:50 PM

9 Apartments for rent in St. Albans, WV with parking

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr, Dunbar, WV
1 Bedroom
$839
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
916 sqft
Designed for those who live an active lifestyle, this community is rich in fitness amenities. Units are available furnished or unfurnished, with features such as garbage disposals, central air conditioning, and private patios or balconies.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Oak Street
117 Oak Street, Dunbar, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1600 sqft
117 Oak Street Available 08/16/20 Newly Remodled Dunbar Home - 1600 Sqft newly remodeled house. New appliances, built in closets, 3 bed, 2 full baths, 2 lounges, 2 kitchens, large laundry and storage room.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
138 Brick Lane - Unit 7
138 Brick Lane, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 bedroom-1.5 bath town home, remodeled, small back patio, kitchen appliances included, utility hook ups, 2 min from I-64 entrance/exit. $875 3 bedroom-1.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4322 Blackwell Street
4322 Blackwell Street, South Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot with spacious living room, appliance filled kitchen and basement for plenty of storage. Home offers new carpet, beautiful back deck and carport. Visit www.wvrentals.biz to apply online.
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
615 Grant Avenue
615 Grant Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$795
794 sqft
Two Bedroom Updated Home in Charleston - Charming Renovated Home with new Kitchen and Deck. This is beautiful home in Charleston's Luna Park historic district featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
818 1/2 Orchard Street
818 1/2 Orchard St, Charleston, WV
1 Bedroom
$500
Above Garage Apartment in Charleston - Above garage apartment located in Charleston. Apartment is within walking distance to shopping, banking, and transit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5755176)

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5168 Russet Drive
5168 Russet Drive, Cross Lanes, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cross Lanes three bedroom - Three bedroom, one and a half bath home sits on five acres in Cross Lanes. Recent updates include kitchen, baths, flooring, windows, doors, and paint.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
68 Shannon Drive
68 Shannon Drive, Teays Valley, WV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 68 Shannon Drive in Teays Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
10 Vine Street
10 Vine Street, Charleston, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED for $1250 per month. Fabulous 2 bed 1 bath townhouse near Magic Island with off street parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Albans, WV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Albans apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

