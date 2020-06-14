Chelsea Greene Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Chelsea Greene is a senior community located in Shinnston, West Virginia that serves residents 62 and older, handicapped or disabled. Our community offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a club house, laundry facility, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy-efficient appliances, and washer/dryer hookups. We are conveniently located 1 minute from Shinnston Municipal Pool, 5 minutes from Shinnston Bus Station, Gibbys Ice Cream, and Jimmys Diner, 8 minutes from Lincoln High School and Big Elm Elementary, and 20 minutes from Target and Walmart.

