Shinnston, WV
Chelsea Greene Apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:59 PM

Chelsea Greene Apartments

28 Roosevelt St · (304) 592-2552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Roosevelt St, Shinnston, WV 26431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$504

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Chelsea Greene is a senior community located in Shinnston, West Virginia that serves residents 62 and older, handicapped or disabled. Our community offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a club house, laundry facility, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy-efficient appliances, and washer/dryer hookups. We are conveniently located 1 minute from Shinnston Municipal Pool, 5 minutes from Shinnston Bus Station, Gibbys Ice Cream, and Jimmys Diner, 8 minutes from Lincoln High School and Big Elm Elementary, and 20 minutes from Target and Walmart.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Chelsea Greene home.

(RLNE1211240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chelsea Greene Apartments have any available units?
Chelsea Greene Apartments has a unit available for $504 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Chelsea Greene Apartments have?
Some of Chelsea Greene Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chelsea Greene Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chelsea Greene Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chelsea Greene Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chelsea Greene Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments does offer parking.
Does Chelsea Greene Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chelsea Greene Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments has a pool.
Does Chelsea Greene Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments has accessible units.
Does Chelsea Greene Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Chelsea Greene Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chelsea Greene Apartments has units with air conditioning.
