Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ranson
Find more places like 338 OAK LEE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ranson, WV
/
338 OAK LEE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
338 OAK LEE
338 Oak Lee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
338 Oak Lee Drive, Ranson, WV 25438
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 OAK LEE have any available units?
338 OAK LEE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ranson, WV
.
Is 338 OAK LEE currently offering any rent specials?
338 OAK LEE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 OAK LEE pet-friendly?
No, 338 OAK LEE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ranson
.
Does 338 OAK LEE offer parking?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not offer parking.
Does 338 OAK LEE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 OAK LEE have a pool?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have a pool.
Does 338 OAK LEE have accessible units?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have accessible units.
Does 338 OAK LEE have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 OAK LEE have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Hagerstown, MD
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
McNair, VA
Charles Town, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Berryville, VA
Purcellville, VA
Boonsboro, MD
Winchester, VA
Middletown, MD
Ballenger Creek, MD
Lansdowne, VA
Broadlands, VA
Brambleton, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
Stone Ridge, VA
South Riding, VA
Urbana, MD
Countryside, VA
Spring Ridge, MD
Dulles Town Center, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Shenandoah University
Montgomery College