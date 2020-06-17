All apartments in Ranson
Find more places like 338 OAK LEE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ranson, WV
/
338 OAK LEE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

338 OAK LEE

338 Oak Lee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

338 Oak Lee Drive, Ranson, WV 25438

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 OAK LEE have any available units?
338 OAK LEE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranson, WV.
Is 338 OAK LEE currently offering any rent specials?
338 OAK LEE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 OAK LEE pet-friendly?
No, 338 OAK LEE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranson.
Does 338 OAK LEE offer parking?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not offer parking.
Does 338 OAK LEE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 OAK LEE have a pool?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have a pool.
Does 338 OAK LEE have accessible units?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have accessible units.
Does 338 OAK LEE have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 OAK LEE have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 OAK LEE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAMcNair, VACharles Town, WVMartinsburg, WVBerryville, VAPurcellville, VABoonsboro, MDWinchester, VA
Middletown, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, VABroadlands, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAStone Ridge, VASouth Riding, VAUrbana, MDCountryside, VASpring Ridge, MDDulles Town Center, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeShenandoah University
Montgomery College