All apartments in Ranson
Find more places like 300 E FIFTH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ranson, WV
/
300 E FIFTH AVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:49 PM

300 E FIFTH AVE

300 East 5th Avenue · (304) 267-1556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 East 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV 25438

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels. Main level fear-tures a 1-car garage, laundry room, 1/2 bath and family room, 2nd level features open floor plan with Kitchen with wrap around counter and bar area, breakfast area and large open livingroom with bay window, 1/2 bath, Deck off Kitchen with retractable Awning for shade. Third level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outdoor space features landscaping and covered rear patio. Convenient to stores and route 9 east and west travel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E FIFTH AVE have any available units?
300 E FIFTH AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 E FIFTH AVE have?
Some of 300 E FIFTH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E FIFTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
300 E FIFTH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E FIFTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 300 E FIFTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranson.
Does 300 E FIFTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 300 E FIFTH AVE does offer parking.
Does 300 E FIFTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E FIFTH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E FIFTH AVE have a pool?
No, 300 E FIFTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 300 E FIFTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 300 E FIFTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E FIFTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E FIFTH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 E FIFTH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 E FIFTH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 E FIFTH AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAMcNair, VACharles Town, WVMartinsburg, WVBerryville, VAPurcellville, VABoonsboro, MDWinchester, VA
Middletown, MDBallenger Creek, MDLansdowne, VABroadlands, VABrambleton, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAStone Ridge, VASouth Riding, VAUrbana, MDCountryside, VASpring Ridge, MDDulles Town Center, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeShenandoah University
Montgomery College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity