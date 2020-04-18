300 E FIFTH AVE

Amenities
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels. Main level fear-tures a 1-car garage, laundry room, 1/2 bath and family room, 2nd level features open floor plan with Kitchen with wrap around counter and bar area, breakfast area and large open livingroom with bay window, 1/2 bath, Deck off Kitchen with retractable Awning for shade. Third level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outdoor space features landscaping and covered rear patio. Convenient to stores and route 9 east and west travel.