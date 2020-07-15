All apartments in North Hills
Find more places like 148 Woodshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Hills, WV
/
148 Woodshire Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

148 Woodshire Drive

148 Woodshire Drive · (304) 424-6811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

148 Woodshire Drive, North Hills, WV 26104

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 148 Woodshire Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
148 Woodshire Drive Available 07/22/20 148 Woodshire Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104 - COMING JULY 22nd!!! Family Home with Room to Roam is what you will find in this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single family home in Parkersburg. This home features an open and inviting entry foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances, including smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, stainless steel island all overlooking a fenced back yard with double decks. Three spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, master bedroom suite with double walk-in closets, laundry room with washer and dryer included. The recreation room and family room with a gas fireplace provide a great place for entertaining. Two car garage and so much more!!! This home is pet friendly upon approval of pets with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. Call today to schedule an appointment!!!

Michelle Leasure, Licensed Salesperson
Joseph F. Griffin, Broker

(RLNE4350653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Woodshire Drive have any available units?
148 Woodshire Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 148 Woodshire Drive have?
Some of 148 Woodshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Woodshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
148 Woodshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Woodshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Woodshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 148 Woodshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 148 Woodshire Drive offers parking.
Does 148 Woodshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 Woodshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Woodshire Drive have a pool?
No, 148 Woodshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 148 Woodshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 148 Woodshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Woodshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Woodshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Woodshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Woodshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 148 Woodshire Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vienna, WVAthens, OH
Marietta, OH
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity