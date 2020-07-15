Amenities

148 Woodshire Drive Available 07/22/20 148 Woodshire Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104 - COMING JULY 22nd!!! Family Home with Room to Roam is what you will find in this spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath single family home in Parkersburg. This home features an open and inviting entry foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances, including smooth top stove, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor, stainless steel island all overlooking a fenced back yard with double decks. Three spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space, master bedroom suite with double walk-in closets, laundry room with washer and dryer included. The recreation room and family room with a gas fireplace provide a great place for entertaining. Two car garage and so much more!!! This home is pet friendly upon approval of pets with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25.00 per month, per pet. Call today to schedule an appointment!!!



Michelle Leasure, Licensed Salesperson

Joseph F. Griffin, Broker



(RLNE4350653)