937 Southpoint Circle

Amenities
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor open bonus room! New carpet, updated master bath, new deck, invisible fence, new refrigerator/dishwasher, 10ft vaulted/beamed ceilings! 1+ year lease, option to purchase. Pets permitted with acceptable security deposit and updated shot records.