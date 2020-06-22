All apartments in Morgantown
Find more places like 937 Southpoint Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morgantown, WV
/
937 Southpoint Circle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:46 PM

937 Southpoint Circle

937 Southpointe Circle · (304) 276-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morgantown
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

937 Southpointe Circle, Morgantown, WV 26501
South Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERFECT RENTAL OPTION! Contemporary 4 bed/3 bath ranch has over 3800 sq ft of living space, with finished basement and a private back yard! Finished lower level with exterior entrance, full bath, workshop, family room, numerous options! Second floor open bonus room! New carpet, updated master bath, new deck, invisible fence, new refrigerator/dishwasher, 10ft vaulted/beamed ceilings! 1+ year lease, option to purchase. Pets permitted with acceptable security deposit and updated shot records.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Southpoint Circle have any available units?
937 Southpoint Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 937 Southpoint Circle have?
Some of 937 Southpoint Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Southpoint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
937 Southpoint Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Southpoint Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Southpoint Circle is pet friendly.
Does 937 Southpoint Circle offer parking?
No, 937 Southpoint Circle does not offer parking.
Does 937 Southpoint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 Southpoint Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Southpoint Circle have a pool?
No, 937 Southpoint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 937 Southpoint Circle have accessible units?
No, 937 Southpoint Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Southpoint Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Southpoint Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Southpoint Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Southpoint Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 937 Southpoint Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Similar Pages

Morgantown 2 BedroomsMorgantown Apartments with Parking
Morgantown Apartments with Washer-DryerMorgantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Morgantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Canonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWest Mifflin, PAMcKeesport, PABuckhannon, WVBrentwood, PA
Glassport, PAWestover, WVCheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suncrest

Apartments Near Colleges

West Virginia UniversityChatham University
Point Park UniversityDuquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity