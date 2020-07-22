All apartments in Morgantown
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

783 Willey Street

783 North Willey Street · (304) 296-7930
Location

783 North Willey Street, Morgantown, WV 26505
Downtown Morgantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 783 Willey Street · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed/1.5 Bath House--Walking Distance to Downtown Campus - Available NOW! - This 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home is and sits conveniently within walking distance to the downtown WVU campus, downtown shopping, and public transportation. This 6 room house is 3 levels, has over 2,000 sq. ft. and comes with 2 parking spaces, a large front porch, and spacious rooms. Tenant pays all utilities (water, gas, electric) and garbage. This home also offers a washer/dryer and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for lawn care. One pet under 20 pounds considered with pet deposit.

(RLNE4890138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Willey Street have any available units?
783 Willey Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 783 Willey Street have?
Some of 783 Willey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Willey Street currently offering any rent specials?
783 Willey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Willey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 783 Willey Street is pet friendly.
Does 783 Willey Street offer parking?
Yes, 783 Willey Street offers parking.
Does 783 Willey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 783 Willey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Willey Street have a pool?
No, 783 Willey Street does not have a pool.
Does 783 Willey Street have accessible units?
No, 783 Willey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Willey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Willey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Willey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 Willey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
