3406 COLLINS FERRY RD 3 BR/2 BA

Unit 3 BR/2 BA Available 07/16/20 Collins Ferry Court - Property Id: 177203



Spacious (~1100 sq. ft.) 3 BR, 2 bath unit available at Collins Ferry Court. Monthly rent is $1175 for a 12-month lease. All units have washer/dryer and new higher efficiency HVAC units in the last year or two. For more information, call 804.840.3700.



Conveniently located near WVU Hospitals, WVU School of Medicine, WVU Health Sciences

Center, WVU Physician Office Center, WVU Law School, WVU Engineering School, WVU

Creative Arts Center, Mountaineer Field, WVU Coliseum, NIOSH, WVU Evansdale Campus,

Morgantown Energy Technology Center

- Generous off street parking

- Small pets allowed

- WVU students welcome, off campus housing



Amenities:

- Quiet, Professional living environment

- Electric heat and central air conditioning

- Carpet/Hardwood Floors

- Self cleaning range

- Frost free refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Washer/Dryer

- Trash collection included

- Flat neighborhood for easy walking and biking

- Mountainline Bus line pick up one block

