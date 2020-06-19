330 Fountain View

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Morgantown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Morgantownpropertymanagement@gmail.com at 304-376-1118 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.