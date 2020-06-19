All apartments in Morgantown
330 Fountain View
330 Fountain View

330 Fountain Vw · (304) 376-1118
Location

330 Fountain Vw, Morgantown, WV 26505
Mileground

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Morgantown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,350/month rent. $1,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Morgantownpropertymanagement@gmail.com at 304-376-1118 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Fountain View have any available units?
330 Fountain View has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Fountain View have?
Some of 330 Fountain View's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Fountain View currently offering any rent specials?
330 Fountain View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Fountain View pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Fountain View is pet friendly.
Does 330 Fountain View offer parking?
Yes, 330 Fountain View does offer parking.
Does 330 Fountain View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Fountain View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Fountain View have a pool?
Yes, 330 Fountain View has a pool.
Does 330 Fountain View have accessible units?
Yes, 330 Fountain View has accessible units.
Does 330 Fountain View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Fountain View has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Fountain View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Fountain View has units with air conditioning.
