3711 Sun Pl

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Morgantownpropertymanagement@gmail.com at 304-376-1118 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.