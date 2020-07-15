All apartments in Monongalia County
Find more places like 3711 Sun Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monongalia County, WV
/
3711 Sun Pl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

3711 Sun Pl

3711 Sun Pl · (304) 376-1118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV 26505
Suncrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3711 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Morgantownpropertymanagement@gmail.com at 304-376-1118 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Sun Pl have any available units?
3711 Sun Pl has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3711 Sun Pl have?
Some of 3711 Sun Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Sun Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Sun Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Sun Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Sun Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Sun Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Sun Pl offers parking.
Does 3711 Sun Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Sun Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Sun Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3711 Sun Pl has a pool.
Does 3711 Sun Pl have accessible units?
No, 3711 Sun Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Sun Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Sun Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Sun Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3711 Sun Pl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3711 Sun Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACanonsburg, PA
Bridgeville, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PACheat Lake, WVSt. Clairsville, OHCastle Shannon, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PABrentwood, PA
Westover, WVClarksburg, WVUniontown, PAWashington, PAMcKeesport, PASteubenville, OHSwissvale, PACrafton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity