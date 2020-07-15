Amenities

2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more. It is located within minutes of hospital, football stadium, Mylan, NIOSH, WVU Research park. Condo comes with a washer and dryer, dishwasher, and has central air. Water/sewer and garbage are included in the rent, and tenant pays electric. It has a 1 car garage, and no pets are allowed.



No Pets Allowed



