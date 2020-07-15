All apartments in Monongalia County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2821 Suncrest Village

2821 Suncrest Village · (304) 296-7930 ext. 104
Location

2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV 26505
Suncrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2821 Suncrest Village · Avail. Aug 3

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more. It is located within minutes of hospital, football stadium, Mylan, NIOSH, WVU Research park. Condo comes with a washer and dryer, dishwasher, and has central air. Water/sewer and garbage are included in the rent, and tenant pays electric. It has a 1 car garage, and no pets are allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5570480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

