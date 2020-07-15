Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Monongalia County
Find more places like 2131 Suncrest Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Monongalia County, WV
/
2131 Suncrest Village
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2131 Suncrest Village
2131 Suncrest Village
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2131 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV 26505
Suncrest
Amenities
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Suncrest Village Condo, 2 bedroom 2 bath Available to rent for August. top floor, Located by the elevator. Call listing agent to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have any available units?
2131 Suncrest Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Monongalia County, WV
.
What amenities does 2131 Suncrest Village have?
Some of 2131 Suncrest Village's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2131 Suncrest Village currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Suncrest Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Suncrest Village pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Monongalia County
.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village offer parking?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have a pool?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have accessible units?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Suncrest Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr
Morgantown, WV 26508
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Morgantown, WV
South Park Township, PA
Jefferson Hills, PA
Murrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PA
Munhall, PA
Canonsburg, PA
Bridgeville, PA
Carnegie, PA
Greensburg, PA
Cheat Lake, WV
St. Clairsville, OH
Castle Shannon, PA
Mount Oliver, PA
Wilkinsburg, PA
Brentwood, PA
Westover, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Uniontown, PA
Washington, PA
McKeesport, PA
Steubenville, OH
Swissvale, PA
Crafton, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Chatham University
Point Park University
Duquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
Carlow University