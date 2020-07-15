All apartments in Monongalia County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2131 Suncrest Village

2131 Suncrest Village · No Longer Available
Location

2131 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV 26505
Suncrest

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Suncrest Village Condo, 2 bedroom 2 bath Available to rent for August. top floor, Located by the elevator. Call listing agent to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Suncrest Village have any available units?
2131 Suncrest Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monongalia County, WV.
What amenities does 2131 Suncrest Village have?
Some of 2131 Suncrest Village's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Suncrest Village currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Suncrest Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Suncrest Village pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monongalia County.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village offer parking?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have a pool?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have accessible units?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Suncrest Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 Suncrest Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 Suncrest Village does not have units with air conditioning.
