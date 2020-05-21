1407 GLENWOOD ST-4

Amenities
Really nice, very clean
New Paint
New Kitchen wood floor
Washer/Dryer hookup
Walk in Closet in bedroom
Deck
Storage
Dishwasher, disposal, frig, stove
All elec, central heat/air with Heat pump
Apply: Brookaigedaleproperties.managebuilding.com
Appt: Call/text 304-416-4272
Large 2BR, 1.5BA
Nice, clean, well maintained townhouse
New Paint
All Elec
Central Heat/Air with Heat pump
Dishwasher, disposal, frig, stove
Washer/Dryer hookup
Snackbar
Storage
Walk-in closet
Deck
Apply: Brookaigedaleproperties.managebuilding.com
View: Call/Text: 304-416-4272 (Alan)