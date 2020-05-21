All apartments in Milton
1407 GLENWOOD ST-4
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

1407 GLENWOOD ST-4

1407 Glenwood Street · (304) 416-4272
Location

1407 Glenwood Street, Milton, WV 25541
Milton

Price and availability

Amenities

Property Amenities
Really nice, very clean
New Paint
New Kitchen wood floor
Washer/Dryer hookup
Walk in Closet in bedroom
Deck
Storage
Dishwasher, disposal, frig, stove
All elec, central heat/air with Heat pump

Apply: Brookaigedaleproperties.managebuilding.com
Appt: Call/text 304-416-4272
Large 2BR, 1.5BA
Nice, clean, well maintained townhouse
New Paint
All Elec
Central Heat/Air with Heat pump
Dishwasher, disposal, frig, stove
Washer/Dryer hookup
Snackbar
Storage
Walk-in closet
Deck

Apply: Brookaigedaleproperties.managebuilding.com
View: Call/Text: 304-416-4272 (Alan)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have any available units?
1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, WV.
What amenities does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have?
Some of 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 currently offering any rent specials?
1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 pet-friendly?
No, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 offer parking?
No, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 does not offer parking.
Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have a pool?
No, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 does not have a pool.
Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have accessible units?
No, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1407 GLENWOOD ST-4 has units with air conditioning.
