Home
/
Lewis County, WV
/
99 Hidden Cove Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
99 Hidden Cove Road
99 Hidden Cove
·
No Longer Available
Location
99 Hidden Cove, Lewis County, WV 26378
Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO PETS, must pass a background check, home is brand new, Utilities are not included in rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road have any available units?
99 Hidden Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewis County, WV
.
Is 99 Hidden Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
99 Hidden Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Hidden Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewis County
.
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road offer parking?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road have a pool?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Hidden Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Hidden Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
