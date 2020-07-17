Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kanawha County, WV
/
424 High St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
424 High St
424 High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
424 High Street, Kanawha County, WV 25177
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Single family house with fenced yard and storage building. Central Heat/Air, hardwoods, off-street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 424 High St have any available units?
424 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kanawha County, WV
.
Is 424 High St currently offering any rent specials?
424 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 High St pet-friendly?
No, 424 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kanawha County
.
Does 424 High St offer parking?
Yes, 424 High St offers parking.
Does 424 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 High St have a pool?
No, 424 High St does not have a pool.
Does 424 High St have accessible units?
No, 424 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 424 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 High St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 High St has units with air conditioning.
