All apartments in Kanawha County
Find more places like 424 High St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kanawha County, WV
/
424 High St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

424 High St

424 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

424 High Street, Kanawha County, WV 25177

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Single family house with fenced yard and storage building. Central Heat/Air, hardwoods, off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 High St have any available units?
424 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kanawha County, WV.
Is 424 High St currently offering any rent specials?
424 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 High St pet-friendly?
No, 424 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kanawha County.
Does 424 High St offer parking?
Yes, 424 High St offers parking.
Does 424 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 High St have a pool?
No, 424 High St does not have a pool.
Does 424 High St have accessible units?
No, 424 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 424 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 High St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 High St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roxalana Hills Apartments
700 Roxalana Hills Dr
Dunbar, WV 25064

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beckley, WVDunbar, WVVienna, WV
Athens, OHHuntington, WVSouth Charleston, WV
Charleston, WVSt. Albans, WVTeays Valley, WV