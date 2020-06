Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

600 Madison Avenue - Property Id: 78127



Well distributed and spacious two bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors. The apartment is located in a quiet residential neighborhood with off street parking and washer and dryer conveniently located in the building. Tenant pays utilities.



8 unit apartment building in quiet residential neighborhood with locked building entry.



Rental Payments can be paid online with checking account or credit card.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78127

Property Id 78127



(RLNE5838049)