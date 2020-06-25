2489 1st avenue - 109 A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Wexford Condos - Large two bedroom, one bathroom unit. Kitchen and bathroom include beautiful ceramic tile flooring. Washer and dryer is included in the unit. Fully equipped kitchen includes a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Tenant pays electric, water, and sewer.

Luxury gated community! Features a spacious living room, a balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances! Ceramic tile kitchen and bath, FREE high-speed broadband Internet, custom design interiors, 24hr surveillance, pool, 24hr fitness center, front load washer and dryer are also included! The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Great area close to ST. Mary"s Medical Center and Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. palaceproperties.managebuilding.com