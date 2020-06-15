All apartments in Huntington
2489 1st avenue - 105 A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2489 1st avenue - 105 A

2489 1st Avenue · (304) 522-0293
Location

2489 1st Avenue, Huntington, WV 25703
Highlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Wexford Condos - One bedroom, one bathroom condo with fully equipped kitchen and front loading washer and dryer. Unit features a private balcony off the living room. Tenant pays electric, water, and sewer. Free wifi, cable ready.
Luxury gated community! Features a spacious living room, a balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen with all appliances! Ceramic tile kitchen and bath, FREE high-speed broadband Internet, custom design interiors, 24hr surveillance, pool, 24hr fitness center, front load washer and dryer are also included! The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Great area close to ST. Mary"s Medical Center and Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. palaceproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have any available units?
2489 1st avenue - 105 A has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have?
Some of 2489 1st avenue - 105 A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 1st avenue - 105 A currently offering any rent specials?
2489 1st avenue - 105 A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 1st avenue - 105 A pet-friendly?
No, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A offer parking?
Yes, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A does offer parking.
Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have a pool?
Yes, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A has a pool.
Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have accessible units?
No, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2489 1st avenue - 105 A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2489 1st avenue - 105 A has units with air conditioning.
