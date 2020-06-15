2469 3rd avenue - 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

St. James Condos - one bedroom condo featuring a large kitchen and characteristics you won't find anywhere else! One full bathroom, cable ready, tenant is responsible for all utilities. *This unit does not have a washer and dryer or hookups.*

One bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Large kitchen. Tenant pays electric, water, and sewer. Newly renovated! Located on 3rd Ave in Huntington, these apartments are close to Marshall University campus and St. Mary's Hospital. Off street parking is available in both the front and back of the building, and a laundry room is located on site.