Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2469 3rd avenue - 201

2469 3rd Ave · (304) 522-0293
Location

2469 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25703
Highlawn

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$635

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
St. James Condos - one bedroom condo featuring a large kitchen and characteristics you won't find anywhere else! One full bathroom, cable ready, tenant is responsible for all utilities. *This unit does not have a washer and dryer or hookups.*
One bedroom, one bathroom apartment. Large kitchen. Tenant pays electric, water, and sewer. Newly renovated! Located on 3rd Ave in Huntington, these apartments are close to Marshall University campus and St. Mary's Hospital. Off street parking is available in both the front and back of the building, and a laundry room is located on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 have any available units?
2469 3rd avenue - 201 has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2469 3rd avenue - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
2469 3rd avenue - 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 3rd avenue - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 does offer parking.
Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 have a pool?
No, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 have accessible units?
No, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 3rd avenue - 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2469 3rd avenue - 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
