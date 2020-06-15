All apartments in Huntington
215 37th St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

215 37th St A

215 37th Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

215 37th Street, Huntington, WV 25702
Guyandotte

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$639

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 290087

215 37th St Huntington WV 25702
1200 sq feet. (lot size 4791 sq ft) Off street parking, Large Shed
Bedroom 3 Bath 1 -

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,964

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290087
Property Id 290087

(RLNE5819407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 37th St A have any available units?
215 37th St A has a unit available for $639 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 37th St A have?
Some of 215 37th St A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 37th St A currently offering any rent specials?
215 37th St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 37th St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 37th St A is pet friendly.
Does 215 37th St A offer parking?
Yes, 215 37th St A does offer parking.
Does 215 37th St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 37th St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 37th St A have a pool?
No, 215 37th St A does not have a pool.
Does 215 37th St A have accessible units?
No, 215 37th St A does not have accessible units.
Does 215 37th St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 37th St A has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 37th St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 37th St A does not have units with air conditioning.
