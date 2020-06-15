215 37th St A

Amenities

$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 290087



215 37th St Huntington WV 25702

1200 sq feet. (lot size 4791 sq ft) Off street parking, Large Shed

Bedroom 3 Bath 1 -



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

No Banks, No Credit.

Low Down Payment of $2,000

$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)

Sale Price $59,964



This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!

In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.

