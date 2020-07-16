All apartments in Huntington
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

1121 9th st - 4

1121 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 9th Street, Huntington, WV 25701
Southside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
You will absolutely not find an apartment this nice in this area for less. Completely remodeled upstairs unit with new deck, Located directly between the YMCA and Ritter Park, great area! This is a 2 BR unit with good sized closets, and good sized living room. The large kitchen features all new cabinets, stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. Nice carpet and linoleum throughout. Utility room with WD hookups has been added for your convenience. All new bathroom fixtures, except for charming claw-foot tub/shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 9th st - 4 have any available units?
1121 9th st - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, WV.
What amenities does 1121 9th st - 4 have?
Some of 1121 9th st - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 9th st - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 9th st - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 9th st - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 9th st - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 1121 9th st - 4 offer parking?
No, 1121 9th st - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 9th st - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 9th st - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 9th st - 4 have a pool?
No, 1121 9th st - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 9th st - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1121 9th st - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 9th st - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 9th st - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 9th st - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 9th st - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
