1121 9th st - 4

You will absolutely not find an apartment this nice in this area for less. Completely remodeled upstairs unit with new deck, Located directly between the YMCA and Ritter Park, great area! This is a 2 BR unit with good sized closets, and good sized living room. The large kitchen features all new cabinets, stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, over the range microwave, and dishwasher. Nice carpet and linoleum throughout. Utility room with WD hookups has been added for your convenience. All new bathroom fixtures, except for charming claw-foot tub/shower.