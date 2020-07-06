All apartments in Crab Orchard
160 Elgin Avenue.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:29 AM

160 Elgin Avenue

160 Elgin Avenue · (304) 252-2041
Location

160 Elgin Avenue, Crab Orchard, WV 25801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1910 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
modern 2 story with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. heat pump with air conditioning. 1920 sq foot finished. built in 2005. private lot, quick access to I-64 and I-77 via Rt 16
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 160 Elgin Avenue have any available units?
160 Elgin Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 160 Elgin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 Elgin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Elgin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crab Orchard.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue offer parking?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Elgin Avenue has units with air conditioning.

