Last updated July 6 2020 at 1:29 AM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
160 Elgin Avenue
160 Elgin Avenue
·
(304) 252-2041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
160 Elgin Avenue, Crab Orchard, WV 25801
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1
$1,195
4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1910 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
modern 2 story with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths. heat pump with air conditioning. 1920 sq foot finished. built in 2005. private lot, quick access to I-64 and I-77 via Rt 16
0
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have any available units?
160 Elgin Avenue has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 160 Elgin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 Elgin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Elgin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crab Orchard
.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue offer parking?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Elgin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Elgin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Elgin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
