Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
843 Milford St
843 Milford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
843 Milford Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 Single family home! - Don't miss out on this large 2/1 single family home with spacious yard! Available now!
Please call 904-743-1500 ext. 2 to schedule a showing!
(RLNE5716435)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 843 Milford St have any available units?
843 Milford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clarksburg, WV
.
Is 843 Milford St currently offering any rent specials?
843 Milford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Milford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 Milford St is pet friendly.
Does 843 Milford St offer parking?
No, 843 Milford St does not offer parking.
Does 843 Milford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Milford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Milford St have a pool?
No, 843 Milford St does not have a pool.
Does 843 Milford St have accessible units?
No, 843 Milford St does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Milford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Milford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Milford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 Milford St does not have units with air conditioning.
