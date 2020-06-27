/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:16 AM
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cheat Lake, WV
Last updated June 26 at 04:24am
Contact for Availability
Suncrest
West Run Morgantown
500 Koehler Dr, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$585
865 sqft
West Run is an off-campus student housing apartment community located near WVU in Morgantown, WV.
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in Suncrest—Available 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
1236 VAN VOORHIS Road
1236 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Excellent location with wonderful view. Within walking distance of Evansdale Campus, Hospitals, NIOSH, Football Stadium, Health Science Center and PRT. Unit features new floors and has been freshly painted. Includes appliances. Pets conditional.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
999 West Run #201 Road
999 West Run Road, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$950
This spacious 1458 sq ft condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 en suite bathrooms, whirlpool tub, steam shower, private covered patio, secured entry with code/buzz-in feature, elevator, storage closet in unit, marble vanity tops, washer & dryer in the unit
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
2131 Suncrest Village
2131 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Suncrest Village Condo, 2 bedroom 2 bath Available to rent for August. top floor, Located by the elevator. Call listing agent to show
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Morgantown
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.
Last updated June 24 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
2133 Suncrest Village
2133 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1011 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Cheat Lake
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Suncrest
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2668 Morgantown Road
2668 Morgantown Road, Fayette County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$625
Roomy 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment in the country. $626 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent with a $40 service fee pass or fail. Grass cutting done by Owner.
