721 Brawley Walkway

Amenities
Beautiful, Safe, Quiet, Convenient - Downtown - Property Id: 203440
• 1 BR and 1 bath
• $750/mo. tenant pays electric
• Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances
• ONE YEAR LEASE, Security Deposit and Background check required
• Walking distance to Town Center Mall, Transportation Center, hospital, pharmacy, park, retail and restaurants
• NO PETS!!!
* NO SMOKING!!!!
ADA, EHO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203440
Property Id 203440
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5922655)