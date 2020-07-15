All apartments in Charleston
Charleston, WV
721 Brawley Walkway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

721 Brawley Walkway

721 Brawley Walkway · (304) 881-9251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

721 Brawley Walkway, Charleston, WV 25301
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $750 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful, Safe, Quiet, Convenient - Downtown - Property Id: 203440

• 1 BR and 1 bath
• $750/mo. tenant pays electric
• Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances
• ONE YEAR LEASE, Security Deposit and Background check required
• Walking distance to Town Center Mall, Transportation Center, hospital, pharmacy, park, retail and restaurants
• NO PETS!!!
* NO SMOKING!!!!

ADA, EHO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203440
Property Id 203440

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5922655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Brawley Walkway have any available units?
721 Brawley Walkway has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 Brawley Walkway have?
Some of 721 Brawley Walkway's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Brawley Walkway currently offering any rent specials?
721 Brawley Walkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Brawley Walkway pet-friendly?
No, 721 Brawley Walkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 721 Brawley Walkway offer parking?
No, 721 Brawley Walkway does not offer parking.
Does 721 Brawley Walkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Brawley Walkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Brawley Walkway have a pool?
No, 721 Brawley Walkway does not have a pool.
Does 721 Brawley Walkway have accessible units?
No, 721 Brawley Walkway does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Brawley Walkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Brawley Walkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Brawley Walkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Brawley Walkway does not have units with air conditioning.
