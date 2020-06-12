All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 204 Sunset Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, WV
/
204 Sunset Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

204 Sunset Drive

204 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

204 Sunset Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Sunset Drive have any available units?
204 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, WV.
Is 204 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Sunset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Sunset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Sunset Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Charleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beckley, WVDunbar, WV
South Charleston, WV
Huntington, WV