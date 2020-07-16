Rent Calculator
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM
1805 Whitney St
1805 Whitney St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1805 Whitney St, Charleston, WV 25302
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom House with central heat and air, decks, westmoreland area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 Whitney St have any available units?
1805 Whitney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charleston, WV
.
What amenities does 1805 Whitney St have?
Some of 1805 Whitney St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1805 Whitney St currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Whitney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Whitney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Whitney St is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Whitney St offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Whitney St offers parking.
Does 1805 Whitney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Whitney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Whitney St have a pool?
No, 1805 Whitney St does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Whitney St have accessible units?
No, 1805 Whitney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Whitney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Whitney St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Whitney St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1805 Whitney St has units with air conditioning.
