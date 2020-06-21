Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charles Town
Find more places like 84 DAVIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charles Town, WV
/
84 DAVIS STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
84 DAVIS STREET
84 Davis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charles Town
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
84 Davis Street, Charles Town, WV 25414
Amenities
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS, MASTER SUITE HAS SOAKING TUB WITH SEPARATE SHOWER. DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. FINISHED REC ROOM IN THE BASEMENT.. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have any available units?
84 DAVIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charles Town, WV
.
Is 84 DAVIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
84 DAVIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 DAVIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charles Town
.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 84 DAVIS STREET does offer parking.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have a pool?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr
Charles Town, WV 25414
Similar Pages
Charles Town 3 Bedrooms
Charles Town Apartments with Parking
Charles Town Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
Hagerstown, MD
Dulles Town Center, VA
Middletown, MD
Warrenton, VA
Greenbriar, VA
Sudley, VA
Linton Hall, VA
Bull Run, VA
Cascades, VA
County Center, VA
Woodstock, VA
Burke, VA
Mantua, VA
Buckhall, VA
Strasburg, VA
Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
West Springfield, VA
Franklin Farm, VA
Purcellville, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
Montgomery College