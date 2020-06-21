All apartments in Charles Town
Find more places like 84 DAVIS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charles Town, WV
/
84 DAVIS STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

84 DAVIS STREET

84 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charles Town
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

84 Davis Street, Charles Town, WV 25414

Amenities

garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE END UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS, MASTER SUITE HAS SOAKING TUB WITH SEPARATE SHOWER. DETACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. FINISHED REC ROOM IN THE BASEMENT.. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 DAVIS STREET have any available units?
84 DAVIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charles Town, WV.
Is 84 DAVIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
84 DAVIS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 DAVIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charles Town.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 84 DAVIS STREET does offer parking.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have a pool?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 DAVIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 DAVIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr
Charles Town, WV 25414

Similar Pages

Charles Town 3 BedroomsCharles Town Apartments with Parking
Charles Town Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VA
Bull Run, VACascades, VACounty Center, VAWoodstock, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VAStrasburg, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Montgomery College